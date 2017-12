The opening matches of this year’s WINLOTT Super Six Windward Islands Under-15 50-overs Cricket Championship took place yesterday, when defending champions, St. Lucia and host St. Vincent and the Grenadines won.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines defeated Dominica by 5 wickets at the Park Hill Playing Field.







