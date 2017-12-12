SECONDARY SCHOOLS NETBALL FINALS

Two new champions will be crowned today as the curtains come down on the Secondary School’s Netball Championship starting at 10:00 this morning at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The Junior Division will see an all Windward affair featuring the Sandy Bay Secondary School and the Georgetown Secondary School.

Thomas Saunders Secondary will meet Central Leeward Secondary in the Senior Division.

The third place play-off in the Junior Division will be between Bethel High School and Central Leeward Secondary, while Sandy Bay Secondary will oppose Georgetown Secondary School in the Senior Division.

The matches will be followed by the Closing Cermony.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related