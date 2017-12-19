FIRMS AND INDUSTRIAL NETBALL CLOSING

Harmony Investment Teachers retained the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship last evening when they defeated 4-time champions, NBC Radio 57-41 in the Final at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

Harmony Investment Teachers led in all quarters. They were narrowly ahead 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, 28-23 at the end of the second quarter, 41-31 at the end of the third quarter, and closing out the match 57-41.

The Ministry of Tourism Sports and Culture placed third after a 43-40 win over BRAGSA Pavers in the earlier match.

The Championship Awards went to Kaywana Charles, of the Ministry of Education, Best Defender; Moeth Gaymes, also of the Ministry of Education, Best Mid-Field Player; Keyshorn Lowman of BRAGSA Pavers, Best Attacking Player; Skiddy Francis Crick of NBC Radio, Most Goals, 251; Fire Ballers, Most Disciplined Team.







