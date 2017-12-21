PROFESSIONAL NINE MORNINGS ROAD TENNIS

The Men’s and Boy’s round of 16 Qualifiers, and the Women’s and Girl’s Quarter-finalists have emerged in this year’s Nine Mornings Professional Road Tennis Championships.

In the Men’s category: Bevan Burgin, Joseph Carrington, Hershel Burgin, Alanzo Jackson, Nimron Daniel, Erran Arrandell, Samsa Mc Donald, Joeran Burke, Javon Woods Arrington Burgin, Andre Bramble, Greg John, Grant Connell, Dexroy Springer, Lemus Christopher and Sean Stanley.

Women Quarter finalists are: Janette Christopher, Unica Velox, Hazelann Foster, Keisha Morgan, Maundlyn Blunt, Nadia lweis Samantha Lynch, Roxann Williams, Maria Abbott, Elizabeth Glasgow.

Junior Boys: Che Connell, Joseph, Joshua Joseph, Ahijah Blunt, Joshua James, Kriston Christopher, Paulson Mack, Omarion Samuel, Tyrike Sage, Ormarion Jack, Akeil DeRoche, Denzil Bascombe, Dureese Nelson, Mathew Jackson, Shane Lynch and Tayon Burgin.

Girls Quarter finalists are: Kristanna Christopher, Khilya Miller, Christianna Burke, Niasha Grant, Anestasia White, Ilene Joseph and Keiza Blunte.

The 5-Day Championships will end tomorrow. Total Prize Money of EC$5,500.00 is at stake.







