CHRISTMAS MURDERS

The Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Andel Muckett, a 38 year old labourer of Diamonds.

Reports are that at about 7:10pm, on Sunday, Muckett and the suspect got into an altercation and in the process, he sustained gunshot wounds to his head and left leg.

He was taken to the Georgetown Hospital for medical attention but was later transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries about 10:00 p.m. same day.

A postmortem examination is expected to be performed on the body to ascertain the cause of death.

This latest incident, which occurred at the Diamonds Public Road has brought the total homicides for 2017 to forty one (41).

Meanwhile … Investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the death of 29-year-old Keisha Thomas, a Domestic from Rockies.

Police say Keisha was found face down in her bathroom on the Tuesday about 6:30pm. She was later pronounced dead on the scene by the District Medical Officer.

A person of interest is assisting the Police with their investigations.

A post mortem examination is expected to be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related