Young Boys reclaimed bragging rights in the Annual Christmas Morning Calliaqua Football Competition beating Old Boys 2-nil on Monday morning at the Calliaqua Playing Field.

The goals for Young Boys were scored by O-SEI Thompson and Lindon Simon.

The next event on the calender for the Calliaqua area is the Annual New Year’s Day five-a-side Small Goal Competition at the Culture Square starting at eight in the morning.







