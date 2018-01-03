SVG Girl Guides- IMPACT

World Thinking Day 2018 will be celebrated on February 22nd under the theme “Impact”.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Girl Guide Association will be hosting several activities to commence from January 14th and lead up to February 22nd, World Thinking Day.

World Thinking Day 2018 is completing this triennium theme Connect-Grow-Impact, by celebrating the Impact that the Movement has on the lives of members and their communities.

The activities will be further discussed at the Association’s Annual General Meeting on Saturday January 20th at the Girl Guides Headquarters, beginning at 10am.







