SVG SENIOR NETBALLERS OFF TO GRENADA

A 10-member Senior St. Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Squad will leave here tomorrow to take part in the Grenada Netball Association Tri-Series Invitational Tournament scheduled from Friday to Sunday.

The team is: Shellisa Davis Captain, Skiddy Francis Crick Vice-Captain, Ruthann Williams, Maxine James, Keisha Kirby, Suzette Jordon, Bownie Allicot, MaryAnn Fredericks, Jose-Ann Antoine, and Shannique De Shong.

Doris McIntosh; Manager, Thelma Foster; Coach, Moeth Gaymes; Assistant Coach, and Joan Foster-Baynes; Primary Health Care.

The Tournament is not ranked according to International Netball Standards, therefore in an attempt to facilitate the ranking, the Grenada Association invited St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Lucia to participate. Matches are being played in the mornings and evenings.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related