SCIENCE FAIR 2018

Plans for the staging of the 2018 VINLEC National Science and Technology Fair were outlined yesterday at a Media Conference at the Curriculum Development Unit.

The Fair will be held from January 29th to February 2nd under the theme Go Creative: Do Science.

Vincentians will have an opportunity to display their creativity with projects related to Agriculture, Food Science, Computer Science and Robotics, Biology and Environmental Science, Behavioural and Social Sciences, Chemistry, Explanatory Models and Drawings, Physics and Engineering, and Mathematics.

There will also be a “Go Creative” category to capture the more innovative ideas, inventions, etc.

Delivering remarks at the launch of the Fair, held at the Curriculum Unit Conference Room, Senior Education Officer, Aldia Gumbs-Dyer said the National Science Fair aims to stimulate personal and national growth by providing opportunities for participants to develop their creativity through healthy competition.

Mrs. Dyer also commended the schools that submitted projects last year which she said showed ingenuity and resourcefulness.

Communications Officer at the St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) Tamara Job-Sprott, commended the Ministry of Education for hosting the National Science Fair and pledged VINLEC’s continued investment in the activity.

Mrs. Job-Sprott said that VINLEC recognizes that the Fair is a worthwhile investment in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Company understands the importance working together so that everyone benefits.

The fair is not just open to students, but also to the wider Vincentian populace. Students at all levels of primary, secondary and post-secondary institutions can participate, as well as adults who function in and out of the education sphere.

The VINLEC Science and Technology Fair is a production of the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the SVG Science Teachers’ Association, and is sponsored by St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC).

Registration forms are available at the Curriculum Unit in Richmond Hill, Kingstown: 457-1466 or 452-1004, [email protected]







