Marijuana Consultations

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Ceasar, said the government is officially moving ahead with plans for the establishment of a Medicinal Marijuana Industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Minister Caesar made the announcement in a statement to the media on Tuesday about the Government’s plans for this new emerging industry.
He said a national committee has been established and will be engaging the public and stakeholders in a series of consultations over the next few weeks, where both nationals and experts in the diaspora will have the opportunity to participate in the consultations.
