YOUTH ENTREPRENEURSHIP CLUB

A Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Club will be officially launched here today, as the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. CED, rolls out its 2018 programme.

The Club is geared towards developing a culture of innovation among young people in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The CED is collaborating with the SVG Community College to launch the Club, which will specifically target students at the College, who have an enterprising spirit or idea, along with those who are already engaged in business activities.

The CED said in a release, that the programme will seek to exploit the synergies generated when the students get together, as well as transform ideas, innovation and invention into commercial business opportunities, and develop a community that nurtures entrepreneurship and innovation.

The Launch was held today at the Community College in Villa and addressed by CED General Manager, Felix Lewis; Director of the Community College, Nigel Scott; and Education Officer for Media and Communication, Marla Nanton.

The Feature Address will be presented by former CED Director and Lecturer at the Sir Arthur Lok Jack School of Business in Trinidad, Dr. Julian Ferdinand.







