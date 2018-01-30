2018 FLOW SKILLS ULTIMATE FOOTBALL

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines leg of this year’s FLOW Skills Ultimate Football Experience will begin on Saturday at Victoria Park in Kingstown. It is a collaborative effort between FLOW and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation.

The event which was launched in Jamaica last Saturday, provides Young Footballers from the Caribbean with the opportunity to participate in a Football coaching programme at the famous, Manchester United Football Club in England, and a chance to be seen by some of the world’s top coaches and Manchester United Legends.

In the Preliminary round, eligible Footballers from local Clubs within FLOW’s 15 Caribbean Markets will go through a series of specially designed skills test that will be delivered and judged by coaches of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU).

Two participants from each Market, along with their respective coach, will advance to the second phase, a two-day skills session in Trinidad and Tobago where they will experience one-on-one training with CFU and Manchester United coaches. From this stage, the two top performers and their coaches will be selected to visit Manchester United Football Club at Old Trafford in Manchester. The Young Footballers who are eventually selected will be accompanied to Manchester by a parent.

The visit to Manchester United Football Club will be a chance-of-a-lifetime for the Young Footballers who will participate in a talent development Football camp courtesy of Manchester United and FLOW.

The Caribbean countries involved in the FLOW Skills Football Experience are: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands (BVI), the Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.







