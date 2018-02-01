POLICE- MILLINGTON DEATH

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 32-year-old Omar Millington, formerly of Glen residing at Lowmans Hill.

Police say Millington’s body was discovered at about 6:30 on Saturday morning at Sion Hill Beach lying face down, with chop wounds about his body, a rope around his neck and his feet and groin area partially burnt.

He was later pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer and transported to the Kingstown Mortuary, where a post mortem will be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.







