SVG RUGBY UNION INTERSCHOOL DAY

About 50 Students from the South Rivers Methodist, C.W Prescod School, Barrouallie Government School, Sugar Mill Inn Academy, Clare Valley Government School and St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School took part in last Saturday’s St. Vincent and the Grenadines Rugby Union’s Bi-Annual “Get into Rugby” Inter-School Day at the Grammar School Playing Field in Kingstown.

The Event involved Rugby drills and exercises, and a series of tag or (non-contact) Rugby games. The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Rugby Union said it provided the participants with the opportunity to compete in a friendly and safe environment.







