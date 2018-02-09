The CW Prescod Primary School and the CW Prescod Fathers Support Group will host, it’s second “Daddy Day at School: Linking School and Work” next Monday 12th February at the school.

It is part of the Fathers Conference initiative which the school launched on May 25th 2017, under the theme “Bridging the Gap: The Role of Fathers in the Education of their Children”. The first “Daddy Day at School: Linking School and Work” took place on October 23rd 2017.

The School’s Counsellor, Patsy-Ann Garraway, said the importance of the event, is to equip men, to be better fathers.

The program will run from 9 am to 12 pm and will only feature the Grades 2 to 5 from 9am the fathers will have devotions with the children.

After which they will share with them in their class rooms about their work and what they do, demonstrating, using tools and dress in work uniforms representing the place of work.

During the break recess the fathers will share ice cream with their children. From 11am, there will be a seminar on “Being a Responsible Father”.







