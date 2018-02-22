BIABOU FOOTBALL LEAGUE LATEST NEWS

Registration for the 2018 Biabou Football League closes on Saturday. This championship is scheduled to open on March 4th at the Biabou Playing Field at 3:00 in the afternoon.

The Opening Ceremony will hear addresses from Government and Sports Officials, to be followed by the first League match between, defending champions SV United of Georgetown and Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC of Diamonds.

Teams are asked to send two Representatives to a Meeting on Saturday afternoon 5:00, at the Biabou Learning Resource Centre to discuss plans for this year’s League.

The League will be opened for a maximum of 16 teams and teams are being registered on a first come first serve basis.







