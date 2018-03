The Kathleen James/GECCU Twenty/20 South Rivers Tape Ball Flood Light Cricket Championship will begin in earnest on Saturday evening at the South Rivers Playing Field.

The Championship opened officially last Sunday with the parade of the nine competing teams which are Center Street Combined, Chapel Tallawahs, Pasture Vibes, Top Pasture United, Gym Boys, Jarvis, Matches Lane, New Life Prayer Tabernacle and Seven Day Adventist.







