MR JEROME DAVIS better known as ROMEO of Peruvian Vale formerly of Richland Park died on Thursday March 1st at the age of 71. There will be a viewing at the New Haven Funeral Home on Monday March 12th from 5:00 to 7pm. The Funeral Service takes place on Tuesday March 13th at the St. John’s Roman Catholic Church, Mesopotamia. The body lies at the church from 12:30pm. The service begins at 1:00pm. Burial will be at Our Lady of Lourdes, Argyle Cemetery. Out of respect for the family vending is prohibited on church property.







