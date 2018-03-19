MRS ADINA CHRISTABELLE MC DOWALL better known as ED-NA of Choppins, Gomea, Fair Hall and Glen died on Saturday March 3rd at the age of 69. The funeral for the late MRS ADINA CHRISTABELLE MC DOWALL better known as ED-NA of Choppins, Gomea, Fair Hall and Glen takes place on Thursday March 22nd at the Hill Tip Tabernacle Church. The body lies at the church from 1:30 pm. The service begins at 2:30 pm. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery.

Transportation will be provided by the van with registration number HV 728 and will leave George Williams Shop in Belmont at 1:00 pm.







