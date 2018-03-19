SVG MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

South Leeward Masters defeated Layou Masters 2-nil last night at Victoria Park in the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Championship.

Gilmour Ollivierre and Joseph Springer netted a goal each for South Leeward Masters.

In a Friendly match, Avenues Sports Club gained a 1-nil victory over a Masters Select Team.

On Saturday, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters beat Royal Roots 6-3. The RSVG Police goals were scored by Hanif Simon (2), and one each by Nicolas Francis, Seon Chandler, Lennox Williams, and Gordon Charles.

The Championship will continue on Wednesday at the same venue.







