Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC (1) and Hairoun Grove Street Ballers played to a three all draw in yesterday afternoon’s match of the Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

This afternoon at 4:30, Walvaroo City will play against Sparta F.C (2) also at the Biabou Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related