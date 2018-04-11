NLA BAGGA T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

Challengers, Clinchers, Hill View and Dr. Thomas Injectors won matches last weekend in the National Lotteries Authority Barrouallie Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Keartons Playing Field.

Challengers beat Surprisers by 44 runs.

The scores: Challengers 146 for 8 off 20-overs, Surprisers 102 for 7 off 20-overs.

Clinchers defeated Sand Crab by 82 runs.

The scores: Clinchers 110 off 20-overs, Sand Crab 28 off 11-overs.

Hill View won from Bragadat by 5 wickets.

The scores: Bragadat 85 off 17.2-overs, Hill View 88 for 5 off 13-overs.

Warriors beat Buccament by 13 runs.

The scores: Warriors 95 for 9 off 20-overs, Buccament 82 off 19.2-overs.

Dr. Thomas Injectors defeated Questelles Police Youth Club by 12 runs.

The scores: Dr. Thomas Injectors 93 off 20-overs, Questelles Police Youth Club 81 off 20-overs.







