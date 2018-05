MRS ISOLA WILLIAMS nee CARR better known as TANTY SOLA of Glenside, Marriaqua died on Wednesday May 2nd at the age of 74. The funeral takes place on Sunday May 20th at the Mesopotamia Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the van Youngie and will leave Cross Road making a stop at Vinnie Thomas Shop at Calder on its way to Mesopotamia.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related