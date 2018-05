MRS LUCILLE PUNNETT nee SMALL also known as TANTY of Luton, United Kingdom formerly of O’Brien’s Valley died on Sunday April 29th at the age of 93. The funeral takes place on Wednesday May 23rd at the All Saints Church, Luton. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be in England.







