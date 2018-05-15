BURIAL OF CRICKETER

The former St Vincent and the Grenadines opening batsman, Cornelius Davis, also known as Edmond Gumbs and nicknamed “Boop” died on 27th April at the age of 80 after a brief illness. He was laid to rest yesterday afternoon at the Kingstown Cemetery after a Funeral Service at Shekinah Worship Centre at the Greens in Kingstown.

He played in the National Cricket Championships in the 1960s for Sheffield, Rivals and Dovers Cricket Clubs and represented St Vincent in the Windward Islands Cricket Championship. Davis also played Club football for Somerset in the National Football Championship.

A cross section of Vincentians including many former Club and National Cricketers turned out yesterday to pay the final respects to Davis, who reportedly had an impeccable batting technique.







