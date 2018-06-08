BIABOU FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Hairoun Grove Street Ballers advanced to the Final of the Hairoun Biabou Football League with a comfortable 5-1 victory over Mt. Grenan United yesterday at the Biabou Playing Field.

Jabari Cunningham and Deomaji Samuel netted two goals each and Najima Burgin scored one to secure the win for Hairoun Grove Street Ballers.

The goal for Mt. Grenan United was converted by Javon Charles.

This afternoon at 4:30, Greggs F.C will meet Walvaroo City in the second Semi-final also at the Biabou Playing Field.

The League will close on Sunday with the third and fourth place playoff, the Final and the Awards Ceremony.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related