MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL OEPNING RESULTS

Humble Lions (1) went on a goal rampage yesterday afternoon at the Cane End Playing Field hammering Greggs F.C (2) 10-2 in the opening match of the Marriaqua Football Championship.

Raheem Westfield (3), Curlan Joseph (2), Givanni Clarke (2), Jante James (1), Marcus Browne (1), and Javin Sutherland (1) secured the rout for Humble Lions (1).

The goals for Greggs F.C (2) were scored by Zidane Sam and Azimbo Simmons.

At the same venue tomorrow afternoon, Sharpes F.C will clash with Humble Lions (2) at 4:30, and later at 6:30, Marriaqua Masters will entertain Greggs Masters.







