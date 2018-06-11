CARIBBEAN PRIMARY EXIT ASSESSMENT RESULTS

Christian Aaron Gieowarsingh The Kingstown Preparatory School is the top performer in the 2018 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment, CPEA Exam.

A release from the Ministry of Education says Christian had the highest average score of 95-percent.

Makaya Shonika Gumbs of the Georgetown Government School took the second position, with an average of 94.20-percent.

The Ministry of Education says three pupils shared the third position: Oneil Omar Sprott of the Kingstown Preparatory School; Krista Alana Williams of the Troumaca Government School and Azaria Kylie Commissiong of the Windsor Primary School, all with an average of 94-percent.

The first ten places were taken by the Calliaqua Anglican; Georgetown Government; Kingstown Preparatory; Layou Government; St Mary’s Roman Catholic; Troumaca Government, and Windsor Primary.

The Ministry says the preliminary results indicate that 1606 pupils or 87.43-percent of the pupils who sat the exam, met the prescribed standard, representing an increase of 2.08-percent over last year’s 85.35-percent.

The Ministry says there was also an improvement in the gender performance in this year’s examination. Of the 934 females sitting, 869 or 93.04-percent met the required standard, compared to the 2017 Exam, when 92.47-percent of females met the required standard.

And, the performance of the males was impressive, moving from 78.60-percent meeting the required standard in 2017 to 81.62-percent in 2018 (903 males sat the 2018 Exam and 737 met the required standard).

Forty-nine schools recorded a pass rate in excess of 80-percent. This represents an additional two Schools over last year’s figure of 47.







