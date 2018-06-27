MS ANTONIA TONI ROSE CARTER of Stoney Ground and Brooklyn, New York died on Friday June 15th at the age of 69. The family of the late Antonia “Toni” Rose-Carter of Stoney Ground and Brooklyn, New York informs her friends and well-wishers that a special Memorial Service will be held in St. Vincent at Faith Temple, New Montrose on Wednesday June 27th from 2:30pm. Please note that the Rose family requests that persons attending do not wear black. In preference, we welcome pastels and bright colours in honour of the festive spirit of our dearly departed sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and Aunt Toni.







