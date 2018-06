MS INGRID MONIQUE GEORGE better known as DEBBIE of Cane End died on Tuesday 19th June at the age of 44. The funeral takes place on Saturday 30th June at the Joyful Praise Tabernacle at Richland Park. The body lies at the church from 1:00 p.m. The service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery. The bus BIG RAM will be at Belmont from noon to transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related