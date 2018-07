JADEN TEREL BAPTISTE better known as L.J and DADA of Ottley Hall died on Wednesday July 4th at 2 Years old. The funeral takes place on Thursday July 19th at the Chebar Evangelical Assembly, Rose Place. The body lies at the church from 2:00pm. The service begins at 3:00pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related