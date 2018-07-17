MARRIAQUA T20 SOFTBALL FINAL RESULTS

Sion Hill Tallawahs defeated Street Fighters by 2 wickets on Sunday at the Richland Park Oval to clinch the 2018 FLOW/ Carib Beer Marriaqua Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Title.

The scores: Street Fighters 149 for 9 off 20-overs; Lenroy Dalzell 32; Shamic Roberts 3 for 19, Shanley Lavia 2 for 27.

Sion Hill Tallawahs 155 for 8 off 20-overs. Teroy Baptiste 22; Brenton Arrindell 2 for 18, Lenroy Dalzell 2 for 43.

Teroy Baptiste was the Player of the Match in the Final.

Earlier in the 3rd Place Play-off match, Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble (1) beat Israel Bruce Smashers by 83 runs.

The scores: Country Meet Town Out-Ah-Trouble (1) 154 for 8 off 20-overs. Saski Weekes 58 not out, Israel Bruce Smashers 71 for 5 off 11-overs when the match ended prematurely.

At the Awards and Prize Giving Ceremony: Israel Bruce Smashers was the Best Dressed Team, the Most Disciplined Team was Fairbairn United. Richie Richards of Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble (1) scored the Most Runs (235), the Most Wickets was taken by Deroy Straugh (15) also of Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble (1).

Other Awards went to the Best Wicket Keeper, Dillon Woodley of Israel Bruce Smashers, the Best Junior Player was Kamarlo Caine of Street Fighters, and the Best All-rounder was Javon Seales of Challengers finished with 12 wickets, and 122 runs.

Sion Hill Tallawahs received $2,500.00 for 1st Place, 2nd Place winner pocketed $1,500.00, 3rd Place Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble (1) collected $700.00 and 4th Place, Israel Bruce Smashers gained $300.00.

Sixteen teams took part in this year’s Championship, which was hosted by the Valley Sports Committee for the 1st time.







