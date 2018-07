MR DONALD PARSONS better known as TWINE of Glenside, Mesopotamia died on Thursday July 12th at the age of 50. There will be a viewing on Tuesday 24th July at the Joseph Da Silva Senior Memorial Funeral Home, Mesopotamia from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral takes place on Wednesday July 25th at the Mesopotamia Gospel Hall. The viewing takes place from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery.







