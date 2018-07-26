ROYAL NAVY RECRUITMENT

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce has said it has been working in conjunction with the High Commission of St Vincent and the Grenadines in London to explore possibilities for the recruitment of Vincentians in the Royal Navy.

And, the Ministry has made it clear that any information that has been circulated in this respect via unofficial media is incorrect and there is no current recruitment in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry says there are no further details available on potential recruitment, and it has pledged to continue to work with the High Commissions and Embassies towards identifying regional and international opportunities for all Vincentians.

Persons wishing to obtain further information can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Trade, at telephone number 456 2060.







