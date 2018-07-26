VENEZUELAN EMBASSY CELEBRATIONS

The Venezuelan Embassy will be hosting a special event here tomorrow to celebrate the 235th anniversary of the birth of Liberator Simón Bolívar and the 64th Anniversary of the birth of Commander and Leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, Hugo Chávez Frías.

The event will be hosted in collaboration with the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Co-operation and the Venezuelan Vincentian Friendship Association (VENVIFA).

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at five tomorrow afternoon at the Venezuelan Embassy on Murray’s Road.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is expected to deliver the feature address, and the Venezuelan Embassy will open the Hugo Chávez Frías Memorial with a sample of photographs depicting the most important stages of his life.

The ceremony will also feature presentations from the La Gracia Dance Company and the Resistance Heartbeat Drummers.

The event will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







