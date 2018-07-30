MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the FLOW/Hairoun Marriaqua Football Championship, Downstreet United defeated Marriaqua Future Stars 3-1 yesterday afternoon at the Cane End Playing Field.

Deandra Smith, Shem Ferdinand and Yomani Harry were on target for Downstreet United. The goal for Marriaqua Future Stars was scored by Keon Williams.

Also, Fair Hall United chalked up their first win yesterday with a 5-nil drubbing over Tallawahs.

In Saturday’s first match, Sharpes F.C had a 2-1 victory over Belmont United, while Cane End Gunners beat Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble 7-3. Omar Thomas netted a beaver-trick for Cane End Gunners, with support from Kimarley James, J’ Var Francis and Troy Wyllie.

The goals for Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble were scored by Jerald McMaster (2) and Keshorn Thomas (1).

At the same venue, Top Dog Strikers will clash with Greggs F.C (2) this afternoon at 4:30.







