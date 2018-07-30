PM ON HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to play its role in tackling the issue of Human Trafficking.

The Prime Minister made the point as he presented a radio address today, to commemorate the United Nations World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

He disclosed that several policies have implemented by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines since 2010, to tackle the phenomenon of Human Trafficking.

The Prime Minister said St. Vincent and the Grenadines has taken a number of steps to realize the goals and targets of its international obligations, in relation to human Trafficking.







