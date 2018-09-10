CPL T20 CRICKET RESULTS

Homegrown young talents, Shimron Hetmyer (59) and Sherfane Rutherford’s (45) not out furious assault on the TRIN-BAGO Knight Riders ensured Guyana Amazon Warriors clinched second place in the league stage of the Hero Caribbean Premier League Twenty/20 Cricket Tournament, with a 6-wicket win with 35 balls remaining last night at the Guyana National Stadium at Providence.

Guyana Amazon Warriors raced past a target of 155 with 5.5-overs to overtake Jamaica Tallawahs, whom they tied on 12 points, on net run-rate and set up a rematch between the teams in the first qualifier tomorrow evening at 6:00.

The final scores: TRIN-BAGO Knight Riders 154 for 7 off 20-overs, Guyana Amazon Warriors 158 for 4 off 14.1-overs.

Jamaica Tallawahs finished third and will take on St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Eliminator on Wednesday evening at 6:00.

Both matches are scheduled for the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.







