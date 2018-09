At the end of regulation time yesterday to win the 2018 FLOW/Hairoun Marriaqua Football Championship, Brotherhood F.C defeated Pride and Joy 7-6 on penalties following a goalless draw at the Cane End Playing Field.

Earlier, Hairoun Grove Street Ballers won by default over Cane End Gunners in the third place play-off.







