Vermont defeated Lower Questelles 3-1 yesterday afternoon in the South Leeward Elite Invitational Football Championship at the Campden Park Playing Field.

ME-KIM-BE Cambridge, Alex Jessop and Chester Morgan netted a goal each for Vermont and Lower Questelles benefitted from an own goal scored by Vermont.

In the other match, Lower Campden Park and Top Questelles played to a goalless draw.

At the same venue this afternoon, Roucha Bay will meet Largo Height at 4:30.







