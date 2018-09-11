FRIENDLY T20 CRICKET MATCH RESULTS

Bequia Masters defeated Glamorgan Masters by 7 wickets on Sunday in a Friendly Cricket match at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth Bequia. The match was reduced from 20-overs to 17-overs because of a late start.

The scores: Glamorgan Masters 148 for 9 off 17-overs; Gersahm Dick 26, Elvis John 23; Allan Foyle 3 for 36, Irman Billingy 2 for 26.

Bequia Masters 151 for 3 off 12.2-overs; Jefferson Richards 86 not out, Vernan Williams 19; Chaz Ottley 1 for 26.

The match was in preparation for the 2018 SVG Masters Twenty/20 Tournament scheduled to open this weekend.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related