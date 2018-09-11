SVG TABLE TENNIS PRESIDENT HASLAM

President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association, Orville Haslam will address the second Table Tennis Conference of the Caribbean at the MICO University College of Jamaica on 27th September.

The theme for the Conference is “Good Governance: Creating the Right Environment for Growth”, and bring together athletes, sports practitioners, managers, students and sports enthusiasts from across the Caribbean to discuss matters related to the development of sports in the region.

Haslam will be a member of the three-member panel that will discuss the topic “The role and importance of athletes to the governance process”. Each panelist will be allowed seven minutes to share their thoughts and options with the audience after which ten minutes will be used to facilitate a discussion with the participants.

Barbados, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and host country, Jamaica have confirmed their participation in the Conference.







