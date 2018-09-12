RICHLAND PARK 9-A-SIDE FOOTBALL RESULTS

Seven goals were scored yesterday afternoon at the Richland Park Oval as VUL-TE-REZ defeated Cane End 4-3 in the opening match of the Richland Park 9-a-side Football Championship.

Benjamin Williams netted two of the goals, with one each by Dale Ottley and T-WANNE Stephens for VUL-TE-REZ. The goals for Cane End were scored by Kamali James, Keithlyn Gilbert and Omar Thomas.

At the same venue this afternoon, Brotherhood will meet Bucks Auto Rentals Titans F.C at 4:30, and tomorrow afternoon, Francis Combined will oppose Downstreet United also at 4:30.

Fourteen Teams are competing in two Zones in the Championship which opened last Sunday.

The Teams are: Greggs F.C., Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble, Francis Combined, Hard Ballers, Highlanders, Downstreet United and WAC-KAN-DA will compete in Zone “A”.

Zone “B” comprises of Cane End, Vulturez, Evesham, Brotherhood F.C., KE-BEZ United, Bucks Auto Rentals Titans F.C., and Top Strikers







