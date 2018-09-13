RICHLAND PARK 9-A-SIDE FOOTBALL RESULTS

Brotherhood thumped Bucks Auto Rentals Bar Titans F.C., 15-2 yesterday afternoon at the Richland Park Oval in the Richland Park 9-a-side Football Championship.

The scorers for Brotherhood F.C were Darion Maloney (3), Atticus Enville (2), C-Jay Da Souza (2), Delano Wess (2), and one by Hershel Burgin and Adamo Johnson. Jemel Jordan netted the two goals for Bucks Auto Rentals Bar Titans F.C.

At 4:30, this afternoon, Francis Combined will tackle Downstreet United also at the Richland Park Oval.







