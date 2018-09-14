BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

DIGICEL defeated St. Vincent and the Grenadines Post 3-1 yesterday afternoon in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery, Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Damian Fernandez netted two goals for DIGICEL and Shawn Haynes scored the other. Former National striker, James Chewitt scored the goal for St. Vincent and the Grenadines Post.

At 4:30 this afternoon, VINLEC will meet the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in the Firms Division also at the Grammar School Playing Field.







