GREGGS MEN’S AND WOMEN’S CRICKET FIXTURES

The Hairoun/FLOW/Sea Operations Greggs Men’s Twenty/20 and Women’s Ten/10 Softball Cricket Championships will continue at the Greggs Playing Field tomorrow and Sunday.

Tomorrow at 12.00 noon, Upsetters will meet United Survivors; at 1:30 in the afternoon, Hairoun North Leeward will oppose Ball Burners, at 2:30, United Survivors will play against Ball Burners, and at 3:30, Upsetters clash with Hairoun North Leeward.

On Sunday morning at 10:00, Street Fighters will play against Log Enterprises Supreme Strikers; at 12:30 noon, Israel Bruce Smashers will take on Fairbairn United Spartans; and at 3:00 in the afternoon, CGM Gallagher Novice will oppose Gairy Construction Simple Boys.







