A Donald Ferdinand hat-trick secured a 3-nil victory for Corea’s Distribution over Argyle International Airport yesterday afternoon in the Firms Division of the Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

This afternoon 4:30, KFC will meet Customs and Finance in another Firms Division match at the same venue.







