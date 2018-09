In the Richland Park 9-A-Side Football Championship, Wakanda defeated Top Strikers 4-3 yesterday afternoon at the Richland Park Oval.

Fan Laborde and Shemroy Primus scored a goal each for Wakanda whose other two goals were converted by Ozim Henderson. Mark Garrick, Shem Dascent and Kornville Glascow netted a goal each for Top Strikers.

Today’s scheduled match has been postponed because St Vincent and the Grenadines is under a Storm watch for Tropical Storm, Kirk.







