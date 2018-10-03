SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Year Two Sciences and Business qualified for the final of the French Verandah St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Faculty Football Championship yesterday afternoon with a 2-1 upset victory over Year One Sciences and Business at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Mikal Quashie scored in the 20th minute to give Year Two Sciences and Business the lead. The equalizer came from Jerry Cato’s 27th minute goal for Year One Sciences and Business. The remainder of the first half was played without any further goals. It took a 48th minute penalty converted by Arthur La Borde to secure the win for Year Two Sciences and Business.

Year One Technical Business and Year One Engineering played to a one all draw in yesterday afternoon’s other match. Zadaan Simmons scored in the 7th minute for Year One Technical Business, and Geron Mc Dowall netted in the 20th minute for Year One Engineering.

The last round of preliminary matches will be played this afternoon. Year One Engineering and Year Two Engineering will meet at 1:15. Year One ICT-CET and Year One Technical Business will play at 2:30, after which Year One Arts and General Studies will oppose Year Two Arts and General Studies.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related