Danz F.C defeated Vulturez 7-3 yesterday afternoon at the Richland Park Oval in the Richland Park Nine-A-Side Football Championship.

For Danz FC Marlon Scrubbing, Emmanuel Ogbonnaya and Kelroy Frederick scored 2 goals each and Diangre Smith netted 1. Damian Richards, Tevorne Stephens and Yazem Dascent scored a goal each for Vulturez.

This afternoon at 4:30, Highlanders will meet Francis Combined.







